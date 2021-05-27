Tips For Making A Great Burger At Home

National Hamburger Day is May 28, and the New York Beef Council is on a mission to get everyone to make great burgers at home.

“You can keep it as simple as salt and pepper and just sprinkle it on, flip them and then it could be about condiments” says Executive Director Jean O’Toole. “Or you could get fancy and do different seasonings, or you could stuff the burger with different cheeses or put cheeses on top. Sometimes it’s taking bacon and other cheeses, mixing it in. There are no more hard fast rules.”

O’Toole says it’s important to make sure the burger is cooked to at least 145 degrees and reminds chefs to check the temperature in the thickest part of the burger.

“160 is a medium cook, and you’ll still have that juiciness to it” she says. Cooking time depends on the thickness of the meat.

O’Toole says to only flip the burger once (when the juices pool on top) and to use tongs. Using a fork releases the juices and dries out the burger.

When it comes to what type of bread to use for a bun and what toppings to put on the burger, O’Toole says to get creative and have fun. Just be sure to not overdo it.

“You want to still have that beefy flavor” she adds.

Click here to visit the New York Beef Council’s website for more grilling tips, beef recipes and more information about New York’s beef industry.