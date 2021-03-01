Tips for Parents Regarding Kids and Credit Cards

It’s a common debate regarding kids and parents, how old should your kids be before they get their first spending credit or debit card?

Psychologist Dr. Tanya Pellettiere believes that it is ever too early to teach your children about the value of money. The brand Greenlight is one of the many debit card companies catering to kids to help them save and set goals regarding their money.

Greenlight offers parental controls within their app so parents can monitor their child’s spending and limit where they use it. Pellettiere says using a debit card system like Greenlight gives your child the freedom of making their own choices when it comes to spending.

