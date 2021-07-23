Tips For Parents To Make Moving Easier

Moving can be challenging for everyone and adding kids to the mix can make the task at hand seem nearly impossible. Local advocate and Mom Christina Van Ditto Warter says there are ways to make moving more memorable and less stressful with kids.

“My advice to anybody is if you can get into the new house before you’re completely ready to move you should do it. Just let your kids hang out,” she says. “Let them sit in what will be their bedroom. Walk around the house. Think about what they want to set up.”

She adds that trying to make your little ones part of the process can be a major factor in making the move a positive one.

Christina is the founder of Soul and Mind Evolution also known as S.A.M.E.

S.A.M.E. is not exclusive to special needs families. Rather breaking barriers and demonstrating how everyone can truly be served and embraced simultaneously. To learn more about how she can help you visit her online at SoulAndMindEvolution.com.