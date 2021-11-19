Tips For Picking The Right Medicare Plan For You

The open enrollment period is open for Medicare, and it is critical for those that qualify to look at all the available plans before selecting the right one for them.

“It’s really important that people make a thoughtful decision around their coverage because they’ll have that coverage for the next year until the annual enrollment period comes around again and it can impact their health and their well-being, as well as their financial well-being, too, so very important you make a smart and a thoughtful decision on your coverage” says Dr. Philip Painter, the Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement.

Dr. Painter suggests those eligible consider what coverage each plan provides, and if extras such as vision, dental and hearing care are included.

He also says to look at the cost of a plan and make sure you can afford the monthly premiums. In addition, it is important to know what the co-pays are that you will be responsible for.

Another thing to consider is what access the plan gives you. Be sure to check that your current doctors are covered under the plan and that you can use your preferred hospital, if needed.

Medicare open enrollment continues through December 7. UnitedHealthcare has many options available and a team of professionals waiting to help you figure out what’s best for you.

