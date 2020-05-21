Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Tips For Recent College Grads Looking For Work During COVID-19

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

College seniors donned in caps and gowns, walking across the stage to collect their diploma.  It’s a sight we haven’t seen in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But even without the pomp and circumstance, they still graduated and are entering a job market unlike any we’ve ever seen before.

Still, despite office closures and employees working from home, there is hope.

“82% of employers are still being active in the virtual sense of offering up opportunities and yes it’s changed in terms of the face-to-face but there’s still chances for them” says Adam Capozzi, Interim Director Of Career Services For Assessment & Student Success At Syracuse University Career Services.

Capozzi recommends recent graduates stay connected, engaged and focused as they work towards finding a job.

Many employers are using video platforms like Zoom, SKYPE and Microsoft Teams to conduct interviews, and Capozzi says grads should:

  • Continue to prepare as you would for an in-person opportunity
  • Be sure to dress professionally for an interview and wear what you would if the interview was in-person
  • Be mindful of the surroundings in your camera shot
  • Make sure it’s quiet and that the lighting is good
  • Have a ‘setup cheat sheet’ taped to your computer so you don’t forget anything as you get the ready for the interview.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected