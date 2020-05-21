Tips For Recent College Grads Looking For Work During COVID-19

College seniors donned in caps and gowns, walking across the stage to collect their diploma. It’s a sight we haven’t seen in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But even without the pomp and circumstance, they still graduated and are entering a job market unlike any we’ve ever seen before.
Still, despite office closures and employees working from home, there is hope.
“82% of employers are still being active in the virtual sense of offering up opportunities and yes it’s changed in terms of the face-to-face but there’s still chances for them” says Adam Capozzi, Interim Director Of Career Services For Assessment & Student Success At Syracuse University Career Services.
Capozzi recommends recent graduates stay connected, engaged and focused as they work towards finding a job.
Many employers are using video platforms like Zoom, SKYPE and Microsoft Teams to conduct interviews, and Capozzi says grads should:
- Continue to prepare as you would for an in-person opportunity
- Be sure to dress professionally for an interview and wear what you would if the interview was in-person
- Be mindful of the surroundings in your camera shot
- Make sure it’s quiet and that the lighting is good
- Have a ‘setup cheat sheet’ taped to your computer so you don’t forget anything as you get the ready for the interview.
