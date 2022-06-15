Water safety is important for all families, but for loved ones of autistic children, it can be even more of a concern. Many autistic children are drawn to water, with drowning being a leading cause of death for autistic children.

Advocate Christina Van Ditto Warter offers proper safety instructions and smart ways that we can all say safe this summer. Christina discusses how teaching your child about water safety is very important, and keeping environments around bodies of water safe and protected.

Autistic people often find water so appealing because of it’s reflective surface and how it can offer interest for those with sensory issues. Swim lessons are recommended, though every child may react differently. Christina is the founder of Soul and Mind Evolution, which offers resources for families of all abilities.

To learn more, visit SoulAndMindEvolution.Com.