Many workers are just now returning to their offices, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Dana Sumpter with Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School shared some tips with Bridge Street for workers headed back to work.

“It’s important to be really clear about your availability because a lot of us have gotten used to kind of constant availability or working on and off all day while working remotely” she says. “So, in taking the time to return to the office, that means, OK, we need to kind of rain in the work hours a little bit and so be proactive around what you want your work hours to be and then let others know when you need to be off the clock. This can help to prevent burnout.”

Dr. Sumpter is also important to remember that heading back into the office can be a challenge for the entire household, with scheduling and childcare issues.

“It also can be helpful to kind of reclaim the joy of being back in person, right, like take those opportunities to connect with people in the office at work” Dr. Sumpter adds. She says it’s important for workers to get to know their colleagues and clients, and to do team building activities like going out to lunch.

“You’re investing in your well-being and you’re also investing in your career” she adds.

