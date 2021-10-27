Tips For Your Business To Stay Safe Online

Staying safe online is now more important than ever and it’s one of the biggest reason’s why iSecure, a local cyber security company is working to ensure your online safety.

Senior Account Executive Morgan Prince says there are three common breaches that business can face. They include ransomware, email phishing and business email compromise.

“Almost 100-percent of phishing attacks start at the end user with hackers sending a fake email with the intention of stealing your information,” Morgan says.

To mitigate risk, Marketing Coordinator Staci Reafsnyder says it’s all about paying attention to the emails that you’re receiving and to check to see that the demands being made are legitimate.

There are ways that businesses can protect themselves and Morgan adds that using a trusted Cybersecurity or security focused company is a great place to start.

“It’s important to have a third party come in, test, report and then educate users on long term policies, procedures,” she says. “When people go to buy homes, most get home inspections to see where the gaps are before they buy and how much they might need to invest, well …. The same goes for your cybersecurity infrastructure. Test and find out where the roof should be replaced, the cracks in the foundation are, and then let us guide you through more as a Business Continuity Plan to invest in the right products, services and prevent future breaches,” she adds.

To learn more about how iSecure can help protect you and your business, visit them online at iSECUREnet.net.