Tips From AAA To Stay Safe On The Roads This Winter

A major storm on I-95 made headlines earlier this week, leaving many stranded overnight with no gas, heat or food. While we are no strangers to snow in CNY how prepared are you if you happen to be in a situation like this?

Public Relations Director for AAA, Elizabeth Carey gives up guidance on how to prepare yourself for driving in the winter weather. Some things Carey mentions is to pack a winter emergency kit, slow down when driving and when enforced to obey driving bans.

To learn more you can visit, AAA.com.