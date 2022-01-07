Tips From AAA To Stay Safe On The Roads This Winter

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

A major storm on I-95 made headlines earlier this week, leaving many stranded overnight with no gas, heat or food. While we are no strangers to snow in CNY how prepared are you if you happen to be in a situation like this?

Public Relations Director for AAA, Elizabeth Carey gives up guidance on how to prepare yourself for driving in the winter weather. Some things Carey mentions is to pack a winter emergency kit, slow down when driving and when enforced to obey driving bans.

To learn more you can visit, AAA.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area