Tips From National Grid To Save Money This Winter

With winter well underway, National Grid is reminding customers that there is still time to take advantage of programs that can help them pay and manage their winter energy bill.

Low-income National Grid customers can take advantage of multiple programs to offset the cost of heating their home this winter. HEAP, the Home Energy Assistance Program, is a suite of programs that provide financial assistance to help income-eligible customers.

Take advantage of these programs from National Grid and for more information, you can visit, NGrid.com/Discount to learn more about these programs and find energy efficiency tips to reduce their energy usage.