Tips On Beating The Heat – From The Animals At Rosamond Gifford Zoo

Travelling has changed within the past few months due to COVID-19 and flying has been one area most affected. Since states have been easing restrictions put in place to stop the spread, Syracuse Hancock International Airport has been taking the proper precaution to increase passenger's safety when flying.

Traffic levels are increasing since the start of coronavirus, “things are looking up” says Executive Director of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, Jason Terreri. The airport has incorporated new safety initiatives including a misting system to disinfect the terminal and UV-C lights stop the spread of airborne particles. You’ll see social distancing signage throughout the terminal to inform travels along with sneeze guards at tickets counters.