Tips On How To Go Smoke Free In 2022

Smoking kills 28,000 New Yorkers annually and ~750,000 adults New Yorkers live with smoking related illnesses. In Onondaga County, 18.0% of adults are current smokers compared to nearly a quarter (24.6%) of adults in Syracuse.

Electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) also pose significant health risks. E-cigarette use among youth can be particularly concerning as young people who use e-cigarettes may be at an increased risk of smoking cigarettes in the future. Most people who smoke or use e-cigarettes want to stop.

Quitting smoking is hard but smokers can increase their chances of success with help. When smokers team up with their healthcare provider, long-term quit rates more than double. Quitting smoking can have profound benefits on current and long-term health at any age, even among heavy and lifelong smokers.

Kristen Richardson, RN, is Director of the Central New York Regional Center for Tobacco Health Systems at St. Josephs Health. The team there works with medical and behavioral health systems throughout the area to establish system-wide policies to screen for and treat tobacco dependence.

There are many programs in CNY that can assist tobacco users with quitting. For help quitting, the Central New York Regional Center for Tobacco Health Systems at St. Joseph’s Health encourages smokers to discuss quitting with your doctor or healthcare provider.

You can get a lot of valuable tools from the New York State Smokers’ Quitline at 1-866-NY-QUITS or on-line at www.nysmokefree.com.