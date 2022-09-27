(WSYR-TV) — It’s something a lot of us struggle with, keeping up that work/life balance. How do we get our work done on time while still making time for ourselves? It’s an increasingly important topic.

Life coach and author David Essel tackles that exact question in his work helping others.

David says that living a perfectly balanced life is impossible, so we have to remember not to strive to be perfect. He says you’re not going to be perfectly happy at one single moment in time. However, you can find those bits and pieces of happiness in different moments at different times.

David also says it’s important to examine your habits and think about whether you’re truly taking care of yourself.

He stresses the importance of focusing on your passions and all those things that you want to do but never end up getting to.

It can be so easy to get in the habit of coming home from work and doing nothing. However, David says it’s critical to use even just a small piece of that time to do something that fuels your passion and creativity.

For more information, check out David’s website at DavidEssel.com.