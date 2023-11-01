(WSYR-TV) — Today is the start of National Family Caregiver Awareness Month, and that means it’s a good time to think about caring for yourself.

We spent a lot of time on this last november, and it wound up being one of the most interesting things we did all year. Kate Houck is the executive director of David’s Refuge, or, as she likes to think of herself, the chief energy officer.

David’s Refuge is a non-profit organization committed to providing respite, resources and support to parents and guardians of children with special needs or life threatening medical conditions.

Throughout the month of November, Kate Houck will talk about the signs of caregiver burnout and will demonstrate ways to practice self-care.

Learn more about David’s Refuge at DavidsRefuge.org.