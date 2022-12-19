(WSYR-TV) — Thumbtack’s David Steckel shares details on preventing fires during the holiday season, which can be one of the most likely times a fire can break out.

Thumbtack recently found that 75 percent of people know someone who has had a house fire, and the majority occurred over the holiday season.

Learn more by visiting Thumbtack.com, where you can find their new Holiday Fire Prevention Checklist, which allows homeowners to check their home’s fire risk and book a professional who may be able to help in preventing a fire.