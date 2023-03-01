(WSYR-TV) — According to a recent survey from Bank Rate, less than 1 in 3 American workers are on track to go into retirement with the proper amount of funds. Today Natasha Wilbur of the Wilmington Advisors, a community-based investment arm of the M&T Bank, shares advice to guide folks through the uncertainty and put them on a path towards being able to retire comfortably.

Tips include:

Create a Budget and Start Saving Early

Many older Americans wish they would have started planning and saving for retirement earlier. Create a budget and start setting aside money for your retirement today. When you start saving early in your career, your investments will have more time to grow, and you can harness the power of compounding interest.

Take Advantage of Employer Matching

If your workplace offers a retirement plan and a company match, contribute at least the minimum to receive the full amount the company puts in. You don’t want to leave your company match on the table because it’s essentially free money.

Regular Increases Timed with Pay Raises

Increase your contribution amount on a regular basis. When your employer increases your salary, consider raising the amount you set aside for your retirement plan. This will steadily grow your contribution and savings over time.

Reach Your Contribution Goal without a Cash Flow Pinch

If you have not increased your contribution in a while because you are concerned about your cash flow, then do it incrementally. Increase your contributions by 1% every few weeks or months — and adjust spending habits as needed — until you have reached your goal.

Understand Available Resources

If you’re getting closer to retirement, it’s important to understand all retirement income sources that may be available to you and what they’ll provide each month. Common income resources include, Social Security benefits, pension plans, 401(k)s, IRAs and annuities.

