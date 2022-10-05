(WSYR-TV) — Right now, we’re in the midst of that crazy time of year when families can get overwhelmed by the demands of going back to school.

Parenting expert Colleen Burns shares some survival secrets every mom needs to know.

Colleen is a former news producer, a mother of six sons, the founder of the ‘Mom on the Run’ blog, and co-author of the best-selling book, ‘Momarchy – Why Moms Rule the World.’

She says it’s important to be grateful and keep a positive attitude. Working to be more appreciative of the things surrounding you can have a good impact on your kids, too. Chances are, it will help them to be more joyful as well. Colleen recommends planning meals ahead of time, which can make grocery shopping significantly easier and more efficient. It can also decrease stress!

Colleen uses PayPal Honey, a website and app that can easily help you cut costs. PayPal Honey looks for any coupons or cash back options that are available from the store where you are shopping. Colleen says the sooner you use it, the sooner you can save.

