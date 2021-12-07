Tips To Avoid Heartburn During The Holidays

The holidays are a time to eat, drink and be merry, but if your favorite foods have you suffering from heartburn, it can become a tough time of year. Nutritionist Katharine Johnson says there are ways to help you beat holiday heartburn and inflammation, and she’s back with her own pre-party tips.

Inflammation is the root of nearly all disease, she says and avoiding inflammatory foods, especially during the holidays can be beneficial to curbing heartburn. Katharine says that there are ways we can all curb that feeling especially during the season of gatherings, drinking and parties.

Some of her recommendations include drinking and eating before a big party or bringing your own healthy dish to be proactive. Ultimately though, she says that a little indulging isn’t a bad thing and restrcitions and diets have proven time and time again that they don’t work.

“I think many of us during the the holidays think that we’ll start fresh in January, but diets don’t work,” she says. “It’s really about lifestyle and moderation and that’s what matters most.”

