Find The Perfect Swimsuit For Your Body Type

Searching for the perfect swimsuit is never easy and having to do so online has made it more challenging than ever, but Stylist Allison Rose Harrison says there are simple tips to find your perfect fit.

Successful swimwear shopping starts with knowing where you’re shopping and understanding their return policy. A store that offers returns on swimsuits gives customers an easy option to order a few styles and sizes to see what shape works for them, she adds.

With so many options to choose from, Allison suggests that buyers have a sense of their own body type. Buy what’s comfortable for you to ensure that you’ll actually wear it, she says. Some of her favorite styles can be found online at J.Crew, Athleta, Lands End and Summersalt.

Ultimately, Allison says that finding a swimsuit the supports your lifestyle is one of the most important tips she can offer someone. “You want a swimsuit that will fit well, be supportive and allow you to be active,” she says. “If you get a really good swimsuit, it should last you a couple of seasons as well.”

To learn more about how Allison can help you, visit her online at AllisonRoseHarrison.com.