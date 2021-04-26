Tips To Keep In Mind When Looking For A New Pet

April 26th is National Kids and Pets Day and if picking the right pet for your child and family is on your to-do list, Kurt Gage of Invisible Fence of the Finger Lakes, Midstate and Syracuse says there are some key points to consider.

Prior to choosing a pet, Gage encourages families to consider your child’s developmental age in comparison to the pet you plan to get. As an example, dogs like retrievers and beagles tend to be gentle with kids, while others may be a bit more unpredictable. Understanding your child and what they need in a pet, is one of the most important tips to consider.

Knowing the time commitment that comes with having a pet at home and having the right space for your pet is also important. Some pets, like dogs or cats, require daily attention and exercise. Other pets like fish, turtles, birds, guinea pigs, and hamsters, demand minimal care and may be a good choice for a younger child who needs to learn about what is involved in having a pet, he adds.

The right time to get a pet depends on the right time for your family and proper planning and careful research can start you off on the right foot when it comes to the process.

If you’d like to learn more Invisible Fence of Finger Lakes, Midstate and Syracuse can help you and your pet, visit them online at InvisibleFence.com.