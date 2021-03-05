Tips To Make A Healthy Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie boards are great options for entertaining, but they can also serve as a way to get your family to eat healthy too.

The term “charcuterie” refers to different kinds of meats, which is what we usually see on a charcuterie board, Nutritionist Kelly Springer says. But people are getting more creative and making all kinds, featuring fruit, nuts, cheeses, and veggies too, she adds.

Charcuterie boards are great for entertaining, but they’re also nice when you’re staying in for a movie or looking for a different way to get your family to snack healthy. New York State Apples are another great component to include, and you can easily change things up by using a wide variety of apples you haven’t tried before.

For more great recipes visit, ApplesFromNY.com. You can also learn more about how Kelly can help you at KellysChoice.org.