Tips To Make The Perfect Pie This Holiday From Pastry Chef Andrea Maranville

It’s a common thought that you can’t have Thanksgiving without a good pie. And if apple pie is your favorite dessert this holiday, Pasty Chef and Silver City Baking Company Owner Andrea Maranville says you can serve one up all on your own with these simple tips.

Apple Pie Filling Recipe:

· 6-8 Fresh Apples · 3 tablespoons Flour or Cornstarch · 3 tablespoons Unsalted Butter · 3/4 cup Sugar · 2 teaspoon Cinnamon · Pinch of Nutmeg · Juice from 1 lemon · 2 teaspoons Vanilla Extract

Peel and slice apples. Place in a sauce pot with lemon. Add all other ingredients except flour. Add the flour or cornstarch as the apples cook down. Cook just until juices are released but apples are still holding shape. Scoop out the filling with a slotted spoon leaving liquid in the sauce pot. Allow the filling to cool to room temperature (note do not add hot filling to pie crust) Continue to cook the liquid down until reduced and thickened.

Pie Crust Recipe (Double Crust) · 3 cups All Purpose Flour · 1 teaspoons salt · 1.5 cup Unsalted Butter · 8-10 tablespoons Ice Cold Water · 1 tablespoon Sugar

Mix your dry ingredients in a bowl. Add cubed butter and break apart butter into chunks. Add water a few tablespoons at a time until comes together. Knead no more than 5-6 times on counter. Wrap in saran wrap and chill for at least 30 minutes before rolling out your pie crust.

When assembling the pie, place the filling into your prepared pie pan and pour the reduced juices over the filling. Top with top crust. Crimp the edges. Vent the top crust and brush with heavy cream and egg yolk (1 T: 1 Yolk). Bake in a preheated 400F oven for 15 minutes. Reduce to 350 and continue to bake for approx. 30-40 minutes until bubbly and golden brown. Allow your pie to cool for at least 2 hours before serving.

