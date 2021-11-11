Tips To Plan Ahead For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and DeClutter Coach Deb Cabral says that planning ahead is the key to having a stress free day. From the turkey right down to your dinner guests, Deb is serving up some simple ways to make your holiday gathering easy this year.

PLAN YOUR MENU – We know the turkey is a must, but don’t forget all those side dishes and desserts. Deb encourages everyone to make a list of the items you want to serve and a grocery list for all the items you need. Knowing what you need ahead of time makes all the difference, she adds.



GET CREATIVE WITH YOUR THANKSGIVING DECOR – With stores like Michael’s, Hobby Lobby, Home Goods and The Christmas Tree Shoppe, purchasing decor from Thanksgiving can be very economical, especially if you use a coupon. Try to purchase a few items each year and before long you’ll have a nice collection.

DO SOME COOKING THE DAY BEFORE – Try to knock out a few side dishes and pies. In addition, prepare as much as possible for the next day. Peeling and cutting potatoes and carrots and putting the casseroles together ahead of time helps you do less on the holiday.

SET THE TABLE AND PLAN SERVING DISHES & UTENSILS THE NIGHT BEFORE – Make your table setting beautiful. Take the time to carefully arrange plates, silverware, napkins and glasses. Buy or make a centerpiece. In the kitchen, lay out all your servicing dishes. Use a sticky note to mark what menu item will go in each serving dish.

PLAY GUESS WHO IS THANKFUL- As your guests arrive, have small pieces of paper and pens handy and ask everyone to write down what they are thankful for. Then read each note out loud and have everyone guess who wrote each one.



HAVING TROUBLE COOKING YOUR TURKEY? – Help is only a phone call away! Call 1 800 BUTTERBALL (288-8372). The line is open for the months of November and December and is staffed with professional trained home economists and nutritionists to answer any question you may have.

Above all else, Deb says to sit back and just enjoy the time with family because that’s all that matters.

To learn more about the DeClutter Coach, visit her online at DeClutterCoachDeb.com or DCEFFConsult.com. And don’t miss “Organization Motivation” Saturday mornings at 4:30 on NewsChannel 9.