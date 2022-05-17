High school graduation season is right around the corner and while many seniors have been putting in the work to ensure they get into college, experts say that looking ahead to studying smart at school is just as important.

Jennifer Finetti is the director of student advocacy from Scholarship Owl and she says that there are plenty of scholarships to be awarded even with just a few months to go before college orientation. Finetti also encourages parents and students to brush up on their financial literacy to determine costs and what to do if students have been waitlisted.

