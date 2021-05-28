Tips To Protect Your Skin On National Sunscreen Day

The Friday leading up to Memorial Day weekend is known as ‘National Sunscreen Day.’ It’s also known as ‘Don’t Fry Day’ in an effort to educate everyone on the importance of sunscreen.

Esthetician Yvette Provost knows all too well how damaging the sun can be to your skin. She says that wearing an SPF each day can help add years to your complexion. Skin is exposed to UV rays every day and even if the sun isn’t out, Yvette says that sunscreen is key to protecting the skin no matter what.

She also says that understanding the difference between chemical and physical sunscreens can also be key. Physical sunscreens are great for protecting against UVA and UVB rays but can be thicker upon application and harder to blend. Chemical sunscreens, on the other hand work by reacting with the skin to absorb UV rays. They’re generally lighter in texture and more easily wearable everyday.

Knowing what works for your skin is key and Yvette can help you with that. She’s located in Evan Michaels Salon in Syracuse. Call her at (315) 561-3092 to make your next appointment. You can also find her on Instagram @Yvette.Provost_esthetcs