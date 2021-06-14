Tips To Put Your Best Face Forward This Summer

Summer is often known as the sweatiest season of the year, but just because temperatures rise, doesn’t mean you have to forgo your beauty routine. Makeup Artist Marcela Tobar says there are some surefire ways you can put your best face forward this summer. From BB creams and liquid foundation to finding a monochromatic look with one product, Marcela says there are easy ways we can all make summer makeup work for us.

To learn more great tips and how Marcela can help you, visit her online at MarcelaTobar.com.

