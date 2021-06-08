Tips To Stay Healthy On The Road This Summer

If you’re planning to hit the road this summer, why not try doing it the healthy way? That’s the plan for Certified Holistic Health Counselor Katharine Jameson. She’s heading out on a summer adventure with her two children and her 81-year-old mother in tow.

The Syracuse University alum says she’s set on doing so in good health, and she’s come up with some helpful ways you can too.

From drinking plenty of water, to always being prepared and sticking with staples that are guaranteed to be good for you, Katharine says there are easy steps we can all take to find a healthy choice even if we’re out and about.

