Tips to Stay Healthy With Dietician Kelly Springer

March is national nutrition month and there is no better time than now to think about our own personal health and well being. Dietician Kelly Springer says that eating healthy foods that are rich in nutrients and proteins can be key to boosting your metabolism.
To learn more about how Kelly can help you and your family visit her online at KellysChoice.org.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App