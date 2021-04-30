Tips To Take On Your Next Summer Adventure

Europe may be on the verge of reopening to American tourists after nearly a year of travel bans, but does it mean that we can start dreaming of summer getaways again? Travel designer Emily Brillanti thinks so and she’s serving up some smart tips to help make it happen.

Booking now is probably one of the best tips she can offer, she says. Early bookings can help customers avoid steep airline costs and sold out accommodations, she adds. Emily also advises travelers to know what is required based on where they’re headed. Many countries and destinations have guidelines that change on a daily basis and being mindful of that can make all the difference when planning your next vacation.

And although some European countries have yet to fully lift their restrictions, Emily says that there are signs that many will open soon and that’s where she can help.

To stay up to date on Emily’s adventures and how she can help you with yours, visit her on Instagram, where she shares real-time travel updates for everyone. You can also learn more at VitaBrillanti.com.