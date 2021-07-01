Tips To Travel Safe This Summer with AAA

More than 47 million Americans are expected to travel for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. And with so many getting ready to hit the road, experts say that preparedness is key.

Elizabeth Carey is the Director of Public Relations and says 2021 will be the second-highest Fourth of July travel day on record. Whether you’re flying or driving this year, Elizabeth says that following proper protocols and being prepared for whatever situations are thrown your way, can make all the difference on any travel adventure.

To learn more about how AAA can help you plan your next getaway big and small visit AAA.com/Travel.

