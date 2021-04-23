Tips To Travel Smart This Summer

Vaccine distribution, a new stimulus and the summer season have many Americans itching to travel again, and one local expert says that now is the time to start planning.

Despite CDC guidelines advising against travel, Travel Advisor Patty Lyons says there are many places that people are planning to visit this year and that travel can happen even in the midst of a global pandemic.

From the Caribbean to Hawaii and even cross-country, Patty says that many families are trying to take on some form of travel this smmer. The latest travel boom is also indicative of one of the biggest reasons why she suggests that people plan properly and plan ahead.

A travel advisor takes the guess work out of where to go and what to do and Patty says that she’s also helping people navigate COVID-19 restrictions and testing as needed. To learn more about how Patty can help you plan your next vacation, visit her online at VoyageForYou.com.