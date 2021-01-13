TK99’s Lisa Chelenza of ‘Gomez & Lisa’ retires after 16 years

Gomez & Lisa co-host Lisa Chelenza is leaving the Syracuse radio show after 16 years. 

Chelenza joined Galaxy Media in 2004 as part of the “Gomez and Dave in the Morning” show. She was then promoted to co-host in 2015 with the show being renamed “Gomez and Lisa in the Morning.”

Over her career, she was part of the award winning morning show, participated in charity events, and introduced national headlines at events like Taste of Syracuse.

Her last day as co-host will be Friday, Jan. 15. She will continue to be a voice on Galaxy radio station promotions and commercials in the future.

