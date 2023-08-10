(WSYR-TV) — Do you want to improve on your leadership and communication skills? Then “Select Toastmasters” here in Central New York might be the perfect way to work on those skills and meet with those who want to improve as well. Members Keith Flint and Dan Ferens joined Erik and Iris to talk more about what the club has to offer.

The mission of the Toastmasters is to create an inclusive and supportive environment where willing individuals can enhance their public speaking abilities, build self-confidence, and encourage leadership potential.

If you want to get involved or learn more, visit Toastmasters.org to search for a club near you.