(WSYR-TV) — If you love the flavor of maple, like I do, today is the day you’ll especially enjoy at the Fair because it’s Maple Day.

It’s an opportunity to get some samples of the sweet treat and learn more about the industry. Bridge Street is joined by Dan Weed, the New York State Maple Producers Association president.

All fair long, find a variety of maple products in the Maple Center in the Horticulture Building.