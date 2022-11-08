(WSYR-TV) — The last-minute campaigning continues throughout much of Central New York on Election Day, but all comes to a stop at the doorstep of a great Election Day tradition.

Tim Fox spoke with the folks who are preparing for the 73rd year of the Election Day Spaghetti Supper at Our Lady of Pompei, located at 915 N. McBride Street.

The cost is $12 for adults, $7 for children, and free for those five and under.

Call 315-422-8548 to place your order (take out and delivery includes pasta, sauce, meatballs, salad, dressing, bread, dessert).