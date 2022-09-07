(WSYR-TV) — It’s the 37th annual TomatoFest here in Central New York. The goal is to gather as much money and canned food as possible for local food pantries.



Competing this year are the Auburn Community Hospital against the Cayuga County Sheriff and Auburn police for the canned food donation competition.

The event is all based on volunteers. All revenue and donations support food pantries.

There will be an evening concert at 7pm, and tickets are available for $20.

A festival in California inspired the festival to come here to Central New York, and now it’s almost 40 years old.

For more information on this Saturday’s TomatoFest, visit CNYTomatoFest.org.