(WSYR-TV) — Beginning tomorrow TomatoFest is returning for their 38th celebration.

Not only is it a chance for juicy tomatoes, living history tours and great entertainment, but it’s all for a good cause.

The festival supports 10 qualifying food pantries in Cayuga County, located at the top of the county in Fair Haven, to the bottom of the county in King Ferry:

Cato

Weedsport

Port Byron

Union Springs

Moravia

Auburn Salvation Army Calvary Food Pantry St. Alphonsus’ Pantry



TomatoFest is offering Free Boat Rides, and ‘Living History Tours.’ A shuttle bus will take patrons out to Owasco Lake where waiting boats will bring visitors up the river, into the lake for a short trip, and back to the shuttle bus. Boat Rides and History Tours will be offered all day. Call to make a reservation (315 729 1548) or Sign up at the festival.

You can get more information at CNYTomatoFest.org.