(WSYR-TV) — Who can say no to a little holiday arts and crafts fun, especially if it supports local students? The annual ESM Holiday Craft Show is tomorrow at ESM high school, where you can do just that.

The show is Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at ESM Central High School. The event is hosted by the Cosmetology Club. There will be more than 120 booths and food trucks.

Proceeds will be used for new equipment in the salon and for student educational opportunities such as attending conferences and shows.

ESM students can take cosmetology classes on-site at the high school as part of a comprehensive Career and Technical Education (CTE) program.

You can learn more by visiting the school’s website at esmschools.org. Just search for the Veterans Weekend Craft Fair.