It was a night of TikTok songs and musical dedications to moms and mother figures, as seven ‘American Idol’ contestants vied for the five remaining spots.

Despite strong performances from Christian Giardino and Platinum Ticket Holder Jay, they didn’t win over audience votes enough to keep them in the competition. Instead, Leah Marlene, Noah Thompson, Fritz, Nicolina and Huntergirl made the cut.

The remaining five will go on to compete on Sunday, May 15th at 8 p.m. when Carrie Underwood joins them as a mentor. Catch the all new episode on Sunday night at 8 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.