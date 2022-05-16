Some might say bathing suit season is here and if you’re in the market for a new summer suit, Stylist Allison Harrison says it’s time to start shopping.

There’s a lot to look for and finding the right fit for your figure can be daunting, but Allison says checking out multiple brands and trying on swim can be the key to finding the right one for you.

Swimwear trends this summer feature a lot of belted options, glitter swimsuits and cut out options too, she says. For men, finding a bold print or a swim short that you can easily mistake for summer wear seem to be what guys are gravitating towards, she adds.

Allison also recommends trying on different swim options from multiple brands to get a feel for the fit on your body.

“I love athletic swimsuits and Athleta, Free People, & Lands’ End always have good options. Places to shop for swimwear,” she says. “Free People, Athleta, Summersalt, Lands End, J Crew, Target & H&M have good options for more affordable price.”



For even more options and to find out how Allison can help you, visit her online at AllisonRoseHarrison.com.