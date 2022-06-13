Need a beach to relax and unwind? Looking to go somewhere warm for summer vacation? Dr. Stephen Leatherman of the Laboratory for Coastal Research at Florida International University gives expert advice on some of the best beaches to visit in the USA.

According to Dr. Leatherman, also known as “Dr. Beach,” the three most important factors for clean water, clean sand, and beach safety.

Dr. Leatherman highlights Ocracoke, North Carolina as a favorite. With no cigarette butts, smoking, or pollution, Ocracoke is a very clean, fresh place to visit.

Some beaches worth visiting that are close to Central New York include Coast Guard Beach on outer Cape Cod and Cooper’s Beach in Southampton.

For more information, you can visit drbeach.org and visitnc.com.