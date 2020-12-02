Top Toys and Tips For Holiday Shopping in 2020

From imaginative play to educational games, Toys, Tots, Pets and More CEO Jim Silver says that the year’s biggest toys are available but he says you should act fast if you’re looking to score your deals ahead of the holiday. From online buying, to shopping in-person, Silver shares his top tips to stay organized and snag the best deals too.
To learn more about the tops toys for 2020, visit TTPM.com.
