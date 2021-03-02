Top Toys Rolling Out in 2021

Bridge Street
The world’s largest toy fair has been forced to hold off on any live events in 2021, but Parenting Expert Kathleen Tomes says there are still some amazing toys rolling out this year.

From hands-on learning activities like ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s Garden Picnic Magna-Tiles’ to glow-in-the-dark forts, HABA doll houses, and an interactive RC car complete with a mist trail, Kathleen says there is fun to be had for all ages.

To learn more about this year’s hottest toys and where you can find them, visit, BrillianParenting.group.

