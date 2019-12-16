Tops Friendly Markets Hosts 9th Annual “Food for Family” Food Drive

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

For the 9th year, Tops Friendly Markets and NewsChannel 9 are partnering with other local businesses to benefit the Food Bank of Central New York in their “Food For Families” drive. Little Brown Bags of Hope will be available for purchase at local area Tops. The bags are $5, $10 and $20. Each provides meals for the hungry over the holiday season.

As the donations are given, they are distributed immediately which is helpful to families making ends meet when children are out of school for the holiday break.

You can join the NewsChannel 9 team on Friday, December 20th by stopping by the Airport Plaza Tops Friendly Market located at 3803 Brewerton Road in North Syracuse and purchasing a Brown Bag of Hope or making a monetary donation. Donations can also be made online at TopsNeighborsHelpingNeighbors.com or at FoodBankCNY.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected