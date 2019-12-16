Tops Friendly Markets Hosts 9th Annual “Food for Family” Food Drive

For the 9th year, Tops Friendly Markets and NewsChannel 9 are partnering with other local businesses to benefit the Food Bank of Central New York in their “Food For Families” drive. Little Brown Bags of Hope will be available for purchase at local area Tops. The bags are $5, $10 and $20. Each provides meals for the hungry over the holiday season.

As the donations are given, they are distributed immediately which is helpful to families making ends meet when children are out of school for the holiday break.

You can join the NewsChannel 9 team on Friday, December 20th by stopping by the Airport Plaza Tops Friendly Market located at 3803 Brewerton Road in North Syracuse and purchasing a Brown Bag of Hope or making a monetary donation. Donations can also be made online at TopsNeighborsHelpingNeighbors.com or at FoodBankCNY.org.