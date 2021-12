Tops Friendly Markets and NewsChannel 9 are partnering with other local businesses to benefit the Food Bank of Central New York in their “Food For Families” drive.

The campaign has been going since Thanksgiving, and it’s gotten off to a great start. Little Brown Bags of Hope will be available for purchase at local area Tops. The bags are $5, $10, and $20. Each provides meals for the hungry over the holiday season.

For more information, you can visit, TopsNeighborsHelpingNeighbors.com.