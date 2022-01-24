Tops honors Black History Month with second annual contest

For the second year in a row, Tops Friendly Markets is pleased to announce a unique opportunity for students in 3rd through 5th grades in celebration of Black History Month.

Kathy Sautter is the Media Relations Manager and she says that for more than three decades, Tops Markets has been proud to salute community members and their accomplishments. They came up with the idea to feature special essays from local youth as a way to honor those in our own lives who are of African American descent and who we admire.

Entrants are invited to submit a paragraph, or more, by Feb. 18, 2022 describing a person they look up to for a chance to win not only $100 for their school, but a $50 Tops gift card for themselves too.

“Tops has been dedicated to educating the community about Black History Month for the past three decades, and last year we were overwhelmed by the heartfelt essays we received that we thought we’d once again encourage the youth of our community to share with us whom they admire,” Sautter adds. “We hope that area teachers and afterschool programs embrace this unique opportunity with their students.”

Entries are being accepted now through February 18th. For more details on the contest, please visit TopsMarkets.com/BlackHistoryMonth.