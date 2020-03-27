Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza Offers Delivery and Pick Up

With many businesses having to close their doors due to COVID-19, Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza continues to remain open, providing delicious takeout and delivery options to enjoy and eat-in at home.

Toss & Fire is available on DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub, as well as curbside pickup to satisfy pizza cravings. Choose from their full menu of 20 different specialty pizzas, vegan and gluten free options, chicken wings and more!

Owner Nick Sanford says although the current pandemic has effected the business, some days are better than others. “We are doing alright, I think we are hanging in there pretty good,” he adds.

Toss & Fire is located on 315 North Main Street, North Syracuse. Their business hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. To place an order call (315) 458-9380, or visit TossNFirePizza.com for more information.