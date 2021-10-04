Tour New York State With Help From AAA

The State of New York has so much to offer and the Director of Public Relations for AAA of Western and Central New York Elizabeth Kerry, knows all the best places to explore.

She says that “one of the good things about the pandemic was that when we were limited to travel within New York State, people started to appreciate what we have right here in our own backyard.

Starting upstate, take a trip to Niagara Falls. It’s the oldest state park in the country, and even if you’ve already been, the falls look different in every season, she says.

Not far from Syracuse, the George Eastman Museum of Photography is the oldest museum dedicated to photography in the country. George Eastman was the founder of Kodak and the museum features fun facts and rich history about how “Kodak moments” began. Rochester’s Strong National Museum of Play and Griffis Sculpture Park in East Otto N.Y are also fun getaways to explore. And if the holiday season is something you fancy, Kerry says Santa’s Workshop located in North Pole, N.Y is the perfect place for family members of all ages.

Downstate, Kerry adds that “people think [Long Island] is an offshoot of New York City, but it’s really a world away.” The Long Island wine trail is host to numerous wineries each with their own unique experience.

From north, south and everywhere in between, Kerry says you can see so many great places all over New York. The State of New York is home to so many attractions and natural wonders. Kerry says, “… it’s definitely worth planning a trip.”

For more trip recommendations visit AAA.com.