(WSYR-TV) — Agriculture is very important to New York State’s economy. Agriculture is the third largest economic sector in Onondaga County. On September 16, 2023, you’ll have an opportunity to check farms out for yourself.

ON Farm Fest return and the public will tour 9 Farms in Onondaga County. It’s free and fun!

Here are the nine farms:

– Brady Farm

– Navarino Orchard

– Emmi Farms

– Anyela’s Vineyards

– Dutch Hill Maple

– Crazy Daisies

– Sunshine Horses

– Shepard Settlement

– The Pumpkin Hollow

Learn more by visiting https://onondagagrown.com/onfarmfest