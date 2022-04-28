The annual Mother’s Day Garden Tour at Sycamore Hill Gardens in Marcellus returns just in time to celebrate mom. Visitors are invited to enjoy an afternoon outdoors strolling the private gardens of the Hanford family at Sycamore Hill Gardens. The Garden Tour is a one-of-a-kind outdoor event that has attracted Central New York families and their mothers for more than 20 years.

More than 700,000 beautiful flowering bulbs and hundreds of varieties of trees and shrubs will be part of the beautiful landscape for people to see. Exeuctive Director Whitney Lash-Marshall says the longstanding event has been a major fundraiser for Baltimore Woods with people returning year after year to enjoy a day outdoors.

Visitors and their families can bring their own picnic lunch or enjoy a meal from The Chicken Bandit food truck. Families are also invited to pack lawn chairs and blankets to provide relaxation at the Garden Tour.

Baltimore Woods will also be hosting a raffle in the barn where guests and their families can purchase tickets to enter to win great local prizes. Guests can purchase raffle tickets at $1, $5, and $10 levels at the event with either cash or by credit card and winners will be contacted in the afternoon.

Tour tickets are just $8 through April 30th and $15 starting May 1st. Children ages 8 and under are admitted free. To purchase tickets online visit baltimorewoods.org. Event day online ticket availability is not guaranteed due to capacity restrictions.

.